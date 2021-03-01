SE Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic introduces ‘fast pass’ lane, more appointments

Southeast Health is helping reduce appointment times for patients at its drive-thru clinic, allowing them to pre-register online, as it increases appointment slots for those seeking COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, the hospital now offers a “fast pass” or e-check-in line for those who check-in prior to their appointment time at www.southeasthealth.org/echeck-in/.
Patients wanting to shave off five to 10 minutes off their appointment time can sign up for a MyChart account at the above link and enter their personal information required for medical record-keeping, including demographic information, Social Security number, email address, insurance information, and relevant consent forms.
This option will allow Southeast Health to help meeting the still-high demand for COVID-19 vaccines as more slots will become available. Starting Monday, the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is offering up to 1,000 appointments a day.
“We have the process down in our drive-thru clinics,” Southeast Health Medical Group Vice President Taylor Williams said.
The clinic began administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to patients who went through the first mass vaccination clinic three weeks ago.
Alabama, like other states, is ramping up is vaccination efforts as more supply becomes available.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Monday report showed that Alabama is now receiving an average of 140,000 vaccines a week, up from 90,000 last week, due in part to a recently-approved vaccine. It also showed that 920,566 doses have been administered to Alabamians.
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was recently issued Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for individuals 18 and older is shipping to Alabama this week. Alabama will receive 40,100 doses as a one-time allotment, according to the ADPH.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be used to target a specific population, but will go through our normal allocation process of identifying providers that are next in line to receive vaccine,” the ADPH said in its daily report, adding it is unclear when the state will receive additional J & J vaccines.
