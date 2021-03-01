SE Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic introduces ‘fast pass’ lane, more appointments

Southeast Health is helping reduce appointment times for patients at its drive-thru clinic, allowing them to pre-register online, as it increases appointment slots for those seeking COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, the hospital now offers a “fast pass” or e-check-in line for those who check-in prior to their appointment time at www.southeasthealth.org/echeck-in/.

Patients wanting to shave off five to 10 minutes off their appointment time can sign up for a MyChart account at the above link and enter their personal information required for medical record-keeping, including demographic information, Social Security number, email address, insurance information, and relevant consent forms.

This option will allow Southeast Health to help meeting the still-high demand for COVID-19 vaccines as more slots will become available. Starting Monday, the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is offering up to 1,000 appointments a day.

“We have the process down in our drive-thru clinics,” Southeast Health Medical Group Vice President Taylor Williams said.

The clinic began administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to patients who went through the first mass vaccination clinic three weeks ago.