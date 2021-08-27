SE Heath to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for compromised immune individuals

Southeast Health will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for people with compromised immune system on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
People who have moderate to severe immunosuppression qualify to receive the booster, according to a Friday press release from the hospital.
“You must have been advised by your healthcare provider to receive the booster and have certain health conditions,” the release stated.
Criteria includes being 12 years or older and having already received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine with more than four weeks since receiving the second dose.
And, you must qualify with one of the following health conditions:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Appointments for Wednesday and beyond can be made at www.southeasthealth.org.
Booster shots for people meeting similar criteria are also available at some other area pharmacies.
Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, said on Friday that the state health department has not yet received guidance on administering the booster shot, but expects they will be widely available by Sept. 20.
Also, beginning this Monday, all COVID-19 vaccines at Southeast Health will be administered by appointment only.
“We are making this change to allow us to better predict demand and provide a safe, socially distanced experience for immunocompromised patients,” the press release stated.
First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can still be scheduled at www.southeasthealth.org. Second doses are always scheduled when receiving the initial dose.
On the day of your appointment, those getting the vaccine should bring a photo identification. If you did not have your first two doses at Southeast Health, please bring proof that you received two prior doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Please don’t arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment. The vaccines are being administered on the second floor of the Doctors Building.