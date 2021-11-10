Sea lions make a splash at the National Peanut Festival

As her trainer spoke, Zoe nudged closer to the edge of the stage and laid her head on his shoulder.

After a quick peck from James Earhart, the Californian sea lion displayed a big smile.

Visitors to the 2021 National Peanut Festival in Dothan can catch Zoe and her fellow sea lion performer as they do flips, jump through hoops, balance balls and even slow dance.

The Sea Lion Splash Show is located on the back side of the premium exhibits building along the display midway. Show times are at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. You can get your photo made with a sea lion for between $10 and $25 depending on the photo size you select.

At 17 years old, Zoe was a rescued beached sea lion. She is one of seven sea lions that rotate with the traveling show when not at their home base in Texas.

Sisters Madison Bristow, 5, and Tessa Claire-Ann, 3, were both excited to have their photos taken with Zoe after a recent show.

When asked how it felt to have a sea lion rest its head on their heads, the sisters had similar answers.

"Wet," Tessa said.

