SEACT’s Wiregrass Drama Club wins Best of Show at Alabama festival

The Sour Kangaroo is Sophia Strickland, who also provides vocal direction. Wickersham Brother Elaina Janes choreographed scenes for her ensemble. Victoria Kanes, who plays Mayzie LaBird, designed the costumes.

Technical staff includes Sarah Kanes as Stage Manager and Sound Operator, Allison Peel on spotlight, and Peggy Crozier on Lighting. The remaining actors include Savannah Bloom, Trevor Bolling, Mary Ellis Brewer, Teagan Bryant, Naomi Jacobi, Maddie Matthews, Camille Murphree, Braelynn Napier, Addison Piggott, Tate Powell, Ethan Smith, Sydney Smith, Chad Snell, Olivia Thompson, Christina Williams, and Riley Wilson.

The students are supported by SEACT staff, and drama club parents who have given generously in both time and talent.

Parent Neely Bryant says, “I’m so proud of the kids for their awesome win at AYTE. They won big, long before any awards were given out. They worked hard for months, had so much fun doing it, and loved all the friends they made. Having all their work and incredible talents recognized gave them a perfect ending to an already incredible weekend.”