SEADAC prepares for its 43rd season of performing The Nutcracker

The Southeast Alabama Dance Company (SEADAC) is putting the finishing touches on its 43rd season in presenting The Nutcracker, along with its school performances.

More than 100 people make up this year’s cast and crew of backstage workers and dancers ranging from ages 8 to 18.

SEADAC’s Artistic Director Ashlie Wells said dancers have been working diligently to produce a quality show that is fun for the whole family and sure to bring the Christmas spirit to the community.

“We are looking forward to introducing a surprise special effect to the show this year,” Wells said. “We really have some must-see phenomenal dancers who are ready to present the magic of Christmas.”

Wells said they are happy to bring back Friday school performances after having to cancel them last year because of COVID-19.

The first school show quickly sold out, but Wells said there is still room for the 11:30 a.m. show on Friday if any schools are interested.

“This year, we have more students from Dothan City Schools than ever before” Wells said. “We are very thankful for the support from the new superintendent.”