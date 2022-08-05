Second suspect arrest, additional suspects wanted in two-state double murder

A second suspect has been arrested in the deaths of two people reported missing from Dothan and whose bodies are believed to be those found in Holmes County, Florida, last week. According to the Dothan Police Department, three more suspects are wanted on charges.

Dothan police have now charged David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse, according to the police department's website. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay was arrested on July 28 by Dothan police and charged with one count of murder.

The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff's Department began a joint investigation into a double murder on July 28. That investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County. The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were reported missing by family members on July 11 and were last seen or heard from on July 8.

Dothan police and the U.S. Marshals are now attempting to locate three additional suspects: Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan; Devante Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan; and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins, 31, of Dothan. Parks, Williams, and Hawkins are wanted for one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Law enforcement is asking the public with information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. A reward may be offered for information that leads to the capture of these individuals. According to its website, the Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.