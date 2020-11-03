Second suspect arrested again in armed robbery

The second suspect in an armed robbery involving a fake online ad for a TV was arrested on Monday.
Marquail Montez Banks, 27, of Pansey is being charged with a second count of first-degree robbery for participating in a planned setup with Jaquez Marshun Daffin, 21, who was arrested over the weekend.
The men were identified by the victim who saw a news report detailed a crime with the same "M.O." last week.
Support Local Journalism
The victim responded to a $500 online ad for a TV and met the men in the 200 block of Mona Drive in Dothan in front of a vacant apartment on Oct. 20, the same day the pair was arrested for a similar crime.
Daffin produced a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the $500 in cash.
On Oct. 20, the pair was arrested for a crime in which they allegedly lured a victim to a trailer park under the pretense of meeting to exchange an 85-inch TV for $400. Instead, the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint.
Cumulatively, bonds for Daffin and Banks total $120,000 each.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.