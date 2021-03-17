 Skip to main content
Second victim comes forward alleging mechanic shop owner stole car parts
Second victim comes forward alleging mechanic shop owner stole car parts

A Dothan mechanic shop owner was arrested again for stealing car parts from clients’ vehicles.

Matthew Jerome Taylor, 45, of Ashford, now faces a second-degree theft of property charge.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Taylor admitted to stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle he serviced in January and selling them to a local pawn shop. He was arrested in February and charged with first-degree theft of property. Shortly after, another potential victim came forward.

The victim left a vehicle to be serviced at the mechanic shop in the 1300 block of Fountain Street in November 2020 and later discovered the catalytic converters were missing. Owens said it is believed Taylor stole the converters and sold them for cash as well.

He was arrested on March 10 and his bond was set at $5,000.

Owens said there is a possibility of additional charges.

Matthew Jerome Taylor

Matthew Jerome Taylor, 45, of Ashford

 Sable Riley
