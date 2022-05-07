 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Semi-truck collides with train in Dothan

Dothan police and fire personnel look at a semi-truck that collided with a train Friday night on North Beverlye Road.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A semi-truck collided with a train Friday night at the railroad crossing on North Beverlye Road near Kelley Drive.

Dothan police and fire personnel responded at 9:40 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision with injuries. News reports indicate the truck hit the side of the train.

An injured person was taken away in an ambulance, but the person’s condition was unknown. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

