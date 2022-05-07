Semi-truck collides with train in Dothan

A semi-truck collided with a train Friday night at the railroad crossing on North Beverlye Road near Kelley Drive.
Dothan police and fire personnel responded at 9:40 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision with injuries. News reports indicate the truck hit the side of the train.
An injured person was taken away in an ambulance, but the person’s condition was unknown. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today