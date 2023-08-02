Around a hundred people packed the Wiregrass Research & Extension Center in Headland Tuesday afternoon to participate in a discussion with Sen. Tommy Tuberville regarding the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill.

"There's a lot of work being done as we speak," Tuberville said. "Ag isn't a Republican or Democrat issue. As we put the Farm Bill together, we want to make you have a say so in what goes into it. We know most of the problems you're having, and we're going to try to address them."

Tuberville, along with Rick Pate, the state's commissioner of agriculture and industries, spent the day traveling to different corners of the state, listening to feedback from those who will be affected most by the bill.

The farm bill, which is passed every five years, has a substantial impact on farmer livelihoods, how food is grown, and what food is grown. Programs covered in the bill range from crop insurance for farmers to healthy food access for low-income families.

Over the last half decade, the bill was $867 billion. This time around, the bill is expected to be $1.5 trillion, with $1.2 trillion going into food stamps and nutrition programs and $300 billion going to farmers.

Throughout the 45-minute sessions, elevated farm production costs, a lack of skilled labor, and rising fuel prices were just a few of the topics discussed.

"We're going to have a big problem on our hands if we continue down this path of regulations, high costs, and running our farmers off," Tuberville said. "We have to save our farmland and pay attention to the things that matter."

Another issue brought up by some farmers was the fact that many young people don't want to follow in the footsteps of their relatives and become farmers of their own because of these challenges.

"Their kids are not going to grow up and want to be farmers," Tuberville said. "We want everybody to make a profit and be self-serving in our country."

Stopping in Mobile, Headland, Boaz, and Millbrook, Tuberville believed it was important to get perspectives from different farmers in each region of the state in order to figure out how to spend the money.

"The conversations were good because we have farmers all over the state," Tuberville said. "We got all kinds of things including poultry, catfish, seafood, peanuts, oysters, and livestock. There are so many different groups, and you have to listen to all of them. It's definitely an interesting process."

The current farm bill expires on Saturday, Sept. 30. Some of Tuberville's priorities for the new bill include protecting critical crop insurance and farm safety net programs, increasing reference prices on crops, and supporting USDA broadband programs in unserved areas.