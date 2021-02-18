Sen. Tuberville visits Wiregrass for first time since being sworn into Congress

Later in the day, he met with local farmers to discuss the needs and issues they’re facing, many that have been caused by pandemic-related shutdowns, to learn how he could advocate for them in the Senate.

His last stop was a three-hour tour of Fort Rucker with Army officials, learning about its history and the importance of the base.

“Now, being on the Armed Services Committee, one of the reasons I’m here is to make sure I understand what we do here, why we’re here, and why we need to continue to grow,” Tuberville said after his tour. “This is the Army’s really only aviation fort in the country and they do a great job, and you can tell looking around here at all the helicopters here that the things they’ve done over the years have made a huge difference in the security of our country.”

While he was there, he also commented on language in the recent National Defense Authorization Act that calls for renaming any Department of Defense asset that commemorates Confederate officers – bases, buildings, streets, aircrafts, planes, ships, weapons and equipment. Fort Rucker is named for a Confederate officer.