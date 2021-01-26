Serial Lowe’s shoplifter arrested again

Police picked up a Dothan man again for allegedly stealing from the west side Lowe’s while he was out on bond of several other theft charges.

Pierce Miller, 63, is being charged with two more counts of third-degree property for thefts captured on surveillance cameras on Dec. 13 and Jan. 16.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said he took two ceiling fans, two five-gallon buckets of paint, two paint sprayers, a compound miter saw and a jig-saw and left the store without paying on both occasions. The merchandise was valued at around $1,500.

In December, he was arrested for taking four lamps valued at $529 and leaving without paying.

In September 2020, he was caught after allegedly stealing from the home improvement retailer four times between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

Miller posted $20,000 in bonds and was released from jail shortly after being booked on Monday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.