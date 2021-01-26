 Skip to main content
Serial Lowe’s shoplifter arrested again
Police picked up a Dothan man again for allegedly stealing from the west side Lowe’s while he was out on bond of several other theft charges.

Pierce Miller, 63, is being charged with two more counts of third-degree property for thefts captured on surveillance cameras on Dec. 13 and Jan. 16.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said he took two ceiling fans, two five-gallon buckets of paint, two paint sprayers, a compound miter saw and a jig-saw and left the store without paying on both occasions. The merchandise was valued at around $1,500.

In December, he was arrested for taking four lamps valued at $529 and leaving without paying.

In September 2020, he was caught after allegedly stealing from the home improvement retailer four times between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

Miller posted $20,000 in bonds and was released from jail shortly after being booked on Monday.

Pierce Miller, 63, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
