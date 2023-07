Due to forecasted high temperatures, the City of Dothan will open its recreation centers as cooling stations on Friday.

The following locations will be open during normal operating hours:

Eastgate Lodge: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Andrew Belle: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Walton Park: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wiregrass Park: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Doug Tew: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Westgate Park: 6:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Rose Hill: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you need to use one of the centers, check in with building staff on arrival.