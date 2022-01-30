Several shot at bar in Daleville, one in critical condition

DALEVILLE – Multiple people were shot at Avenue 6 bar in the 400 block of North Daleville Avenue early Sunday, according to a post on the Daleville Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.
One was in critical condition. Those who were shot were transported to local hospitals.
Investigators are working the case and more information is expected to be released in the coming hours.
