Severe weather anticipated overnight Wednesday across Wiregrass area

With a threat of severe weather Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings during those overnight hours, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

The timing of the most severe weather threat could be Wednesday evening to after midnight, said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist in the Tallahassee office of the National Weather Service.

“It’s probably going to start first as scattered thunderstorms, and there could be some severe potential that will start as early as Wednesday afternoon,” Gonzalez said. “Those scattered storms will precede a more organized line of storms – what we call a squall line – ahead of the main cold front that’s coming down from the Central and Southern Plains. That will be probably our main wave of greatest severe concerns with that squall line coming in.”

The severe weather threat should be over by sunrise Thursday, and the same weather system bringing the risk of severe weather will also usher in a cooler weather pattern, according to the National Weather Service.

Given the timing for late night into overnight hours, Gonzalez said residents should make sure to turn off any “do not disturb” feature on their phones so that they will receive warnings while they’re sleeping. He said using multiple sources for weather information – television, weather radio, and weather apps – is the best way to ensure you’ll be notified if a severe storm threatens your area.

And pay attention to the weather as the system approaches the area as the chances for severe weather could increase for Southeast Alabama as the day goes on, he said. Storms ahead of the squall line could also become severe.

“We don’t want to dismiss those ahead of the main line, but the greatest severe potential appears to be more with the squall line ahead of the front,” Gonzalez said.

As of Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center had Southeast Alabama under a “slight” risk for severe storms, but areas to the west were under a higher “enhanced” risk. Gonzalez said that higher risk to the west could shift into the Wiregrass.

The main threat with the weather system is damaging winds with a risk of a tornado or two, according to the National Weather Service. Gonzalez said some storms could bring pockets of heavy rainfall, but given how dry the area has been in the past few months, overall the rain could be a welcomed sight.

“There is some heavy rain potential, but hopefully more beneficial than harmful,” he said.