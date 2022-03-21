Severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

The Wiregrass could see another round of thunderstorms starting late Tuesday night – just days after a deluge swamped local streets and dropped 3 to 6 inches of rain.

An approaching strong cold front could usher in severe weather Tuesday night with the greatest threat window near daybreak on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee. Isolated storms could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening prior to the main squall line’s arrival.

The primary threat from the system is damaging winds and possible tornadoes, but the system could drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with some areas receiving locally higher totals. Additional heavy rains on top of the rainfall from last week could make localized flooding a concern, the NWS forecast stated.

“We’re really expecting marginal to slight risk here in Houston County over the next 48 hours or so,” Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah said Monday.

The risk threat is expected to diminish from west to east Wednesday afternoon.

Rain-wise, the system is not expected to cause the flash flooding concerns associated with Friday’s rainfall, Judah said. However, there is a lot of wet vegetation out there, so high wind gusts could take down trees, he said.

Judah said residents should start preparing early for the potential for severe weather – fill gas tanks, charge cell phones, and put batteries in flashlights in case power is lost.

“Springtime is coming; this type of weather is going to pop up here and there,” Judah said. “We want people to take this time to plan, go ahead and take a preemptive strike and make sure that all their stuff is ready.”

Judah said residents can register for Code Red emergency alerts through the agency’s website, dothanhoustoncountyema.org or download the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management app on smartphones.

Houston County’s Assistant County Engineer Tyler Reeder said county crews have addressed most of problems created by Friday’s heavy rains, which led to washouts on dirt roads as well as some damage to road shoulders. As of Monday, most dirt roads had been repaired with crews still working on Hicks Road and Pate Road in Wicksburg still closed.

While not due to storm damage, portions of Hodgesville Road are closed as county crews are doing work to get ready for an upcoming paving project. Hodgesville is closed to through traffic from East Inez Road to East Wayne Road and from East Saunders Road to Middleton Road.

Judah said motorists should use caution if they have to be out during Tuesday and Wednesday’s severe weather.

What concerns Judah is people heeding warnings. Last week, people were driving through flooded areas regardless of warnings not to, including one vehicle that became stuck in standing water.

“We want people to really be careful on the roadways,” Judah said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

