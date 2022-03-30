Severe weather risk increased for local counties

The risk for severe weather Wednesday into Thursday has been upgraded even more for some areas of Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The latest briefing released by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee has some Wiregrass counties under a "moderate" risk with remaining counties placed in an "enhanced" risk category for severe weather before daybreak Thursday. A moderate risk is a 4 on a scale of 5 for severe weather risks.

Most of the local counties in Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are in the "enhanced" risk category (3 out of 5) for severe weather, although Covington, Coffee and portions of Geneva as well as Walton County in Florida have been put in the "moderate" risk category.

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected late tonight and early Thursday morning with damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall among the possible hazards. The National Weather Service cautioned that damaging winds near 70 mph and strong tornadoes are possible across Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The timing puts the thunderstorms moving into the western portions of the area after midnight, likely between 2 and 4 a.m., according to the weather service.

Storms are expected to gradually weaken as they move eastward, although damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall will still be possible.

