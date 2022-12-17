 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sewer rehabilitation work planned in Dothan Dec. 19-22

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Dothan logo

City of Dothan contractor Suncoast anticipates working on sewer lines and laterals on the following streets during the week of Dec. 19-23:

• North Cherokee Avenue – Evening Hours on Tuesday, 12/20

• Houston Street

• Choctaw Street

• Sioux Street

• Park Avenue

Contractor L&K Contracting anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets during the week of Dec. 19-23:

• Osceola Avenue

• North Cherokee Avenue

• North Pontiac Avenue

• Sioux Street

Please check for door hangers for instructions for customers that will be directly impacted.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert