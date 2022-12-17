Sewer rehabilitation work planned in Dothan Dec. 19-22

City of Dothan contractor Suncoast anticipates working on sewer lines and laterals on the following streets during the week of Dec. 19-23:
• North Cherokee Avenue – Evening Hours on Tuesday, 12/20
• Houston Street
• Choctaw Street
• Sioux Street
• Park Avenue
Contractor L&K Contracting anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets during the week of Dec. 19-23:
• Osceola Avenue
• North Cherokee Avenue
• North Pontiac Avenue
• Sioux Street
Please check for door hangers for instructions for customers that will be directly impacted.