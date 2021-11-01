Sheriff: Geneva County man fatally shot in his home was targeted

CHANCELLOR – Deputies and state police are looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of a Geneva County man found dead in his home Sunday.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said family members called the department when they were unable to contact 22-year-old Devontia Demarius Wilkerson on Sunday. Officers responded to the call and made entry into his home, where they found Wilkerson dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes show four people “sneaking up” to Wilkerson’s house in the 1600 block of New Hope Road in Chancellor around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

“Neighbors remember hearing gunshots around that time,” Helms said.

Helms said they have not identified any of the suspects in the shooting, but have some theories on the motive behind the crime after interviewing all of Wilkerson’s neighbors, and many of his family members and acquaintances.

“We believe he was definitely targeted. We don’t think it was a random act. We do think it was planned,” Helms said.

At this time, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to identify the suspects in the homicide investigation.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

