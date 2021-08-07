 Skip to main content
Sheriff, lieutenant to speak at Houston County Republican Women meeting
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza 

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza and Lt. Jackie Smith will be the guest speakers at the Houston County Republican Women meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center (Rotary Building), 695 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

Valenza will speak of events taking place with the Houston County sheriff's office. Smith will talk about the firearm class he teaches.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, via email to hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call 334-392-0705 or text Sue O’Donnell at 502-321-2475. Respondents should also include if they will be eating at the event or just attending the meeting.

To learn more about the Houston County Republican Women go to the organization’s Facebook page or website page, www.hcrw.us.

