Sheriff Olson honored at Dale County Commission meeting

OZARK - A standing room only crowd of friends, family, coworkers and law officers from neighboring counties came to Dale County Tuesday morning to add their best wishes as Sherriff Wally Olson was recognized for nearly three decades of law enforcement service.

Serving as Dale County sheriff since 2007, Olson opted not run for re-election and as his term of office draws to an end, he was recognized for his “zealous pursuit of law and order,” at the Dale County Commission meeting here Tuesday.

Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon thanked Olson for his continuing support of the citizens of Dale County and working hand-in-hand with the commissioners. The commission passed a resolution acknowledging his service and awarding his badge and service pistol upon his retirement.

“Everyone needs a support system and that’s exactly what I have with everyone in this room,” a visibly emotional Olson said, scanning the crowd.

Olson began his career with the Dale County Sheriff's Office in 1995 serving as a dispatcher and correctional officer. The next year, He became APOSTC certified and served as a deputy sheriff from 1997 until his election as sheriff in 2007.

Olson's honors and distinctions have included a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellowship, the Kiwanis Club's George Hixson Award, Vocal Angel House's State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award, the Veterans of Foreign War's State and National officer of the Year Awards, the Boy Scout's American Golden Eagle Award, the Sons of the American Revolution's Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, and the city of Ozark's Man of the Year Award.

Olson is involved in many civic and professional organizations, including the Ozark Kiwanis Club, South Alabama Boy's and Girl's Club, Wallace College Criminal Justice Advisory Board and executive board member of the Alabama Sheriff's Association.

Olson is a lifelong resident of Dale County and a 1991 graduate of G.W. Long High School in Skipperville.