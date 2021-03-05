 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s Office: Cottonwood shooting suspect is considered ‘armed and dangerous’
COTTONWOOD -- Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Willie Charles Moore, 38, of Webb, is wanted in connection to a Friday morning firearm assault at 5559 Cottonwood Rd. in Cottonwood, according to the sheriff's office. Moore was last seen driving a square-body Blue GMC Yukon with a missing bumper and grille, and one headlight. Moore has also been known to drive a white Dodge Charger with a black bumper.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Pilcher’s Ambulance Service.

If anyone has any information on Moore, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Willie Charles Moore

 Sable Riley
