Sheriff: Skeletal remains of adult male located in Wicksburg

WICKSBURG - Skeletal remains of an adult male were discovered here Monday after a passerby encountered a human bone in a vacant lot.

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location near the intersection of Alabama Highway 123 and U.S. 84, where they located the skeletal remains.

According to Sheriff Donald Valenza, the remains have been identified, but information will not be released until family members are notified.

However, Valenza said the early investigation did not suggest foul play, and the victim was likely homeless.