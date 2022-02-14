Sheriff thanks man who found deputy following crash

Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Parrish doesn’t remember anything about his accident while responding to a call, but he’s glad Preston Anderson was there.

It was the 20-year-old Anderson who discovered Parrish’s wrecked patrol vehicle and called 911.

And while Anderson never sought accolades for what he did, he got one Monday. During a meeting of the Houston County Commission, Sheriff Donald Valenza thanked Anderson and presented him with a “lifesaving” award.

Parrish, a deputy for more than three years, was in Ashford on the evening of Dec. 18 when he got a call from dispatch. He was driving his sheriff’s SUV down Houston County Road 33 toward Columbia when he hit a large deer and crashed, his vehicle ending up in a culvert.

“I don’t remember hitting the deer at all,” Parrish said. “And then the next thing I know I’m in the ICU.”

Anderson is quite familiar with Houston County Road 33, having driven the road often just as he drove it that evening. As he passed the area near Cedar Creek not far from Jack Bruner Road, something didn’t look right. A stretch of the road’s shoulder was clearly disturbed.