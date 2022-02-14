Sheriff thanks man who found deputy following crash

Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Parrish doesn’t remember anything about his accident while responding to a call, but he’s glad Preston Anderson was there.
It was the 20-year-old Anderson who discovered Parrish’s wrecked patrol vehicle and called 911.
And while Anderson never sought accolades for what he did, he got one Monday. During a meeting of the Houston County Commission, Sheriff Donald Valenza thanked Anderson and presented him with a “lifesaving” award.
Parrish, a deputy for more than three years, was in Ashford on the evening of Dec. 18 when he got a call from dispatch. He was driving his sheriff’s SUV down Houston County Road 33 toward Columbia when he hit a large deer and crashed, his vehicle ending up in a culvert.
“I don’t remember hitting the deer at all,” Parrish said. “And then the next thing I know I’m in the ICU.”
Anderson is quite familiar with Houston County Road 33, having driven the road often just as he drove it that evening. As he passed the area near Cedar Creek not far from Jack Bruner Road, something didn’t look right. A stretch of the road’s shoulder was clearly disturbed.
“I actually passed by that every day when I was going to school,” Anderson said. “And I happened to just look over, and I remember how that creek looked, and I just saw the mud and stuff stirred up and I saw the rear end of the Tahoe.”
He turned his vehicle around and went back, and that’s when he saw it was a Sheriff’s Department vehicle.
Anderson ran to the vehicle and called 911, his adrenalin pumping as he reassured the deputy inside that he wasn’t alone. Parrish doesn’t even remember Anderson being there.
Monday, Anderson and Parrish shook hands and hugged like old pals.
“I owe my life to him,” Parrish said. “If he hadn’t been driving by, I wouldn’t be here.”
Anderson, who works for Key Hose in Dothan, said he encourages drivers to pay attention to their surroundings when driving and to stop if they think they see something out of the ordinary.
It’s unclear exactly how much time passed between the accident and Anderson coming upon the scene. As far as Houston County dispatchers were concerned, Parrish was on his way to a call and had simply not arrived yet.
Parrish sustained multiple injuries in the accident, and a Go Fund Me account has raised nearly $6,500 to help cover the Parrish family’s expenses while the deputy recovers. Parrish is still undergoing physical therapy and hopes to return to work once he’s finished with therapy.
Parrish said his family has always been close, but the accident made them even more so.
“I’m definitely blessed,” Parrish said. “It brought everyone closer.”
