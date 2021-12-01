 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office still working on leads in Pansey robbery/homicide investigation
Sheriff's office still working on leads in Pansey robbery/homicide investigation

  Updated
  • 0
Houston County Sheriff makes arrest in robbery/homicide

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza addresses the media in his office on Wednesday concerning the arrest of a suspect in a robbery/homicide that occurred in Pansey.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Investigators are still working on leads as part of a homicide investigation stemming from a fatal shooting in Pansey over the weekend.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Cierra Lushanda Goodson, of Dothan, and charged her with capital murder in this case.

During a Wednesday news conference, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said 58-year-old Hardy Lynn Gray was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was found by co-workers who were concerned after he did not report to work Monday morning.

Gray’s body is undergoing an autopsy to determine exact time of death.

Investigators have interviewed the suspect and are “working down leads,” according to Valenza, who said the investigation was not over.

“It was intended to be a robbery that supposedly went bad,” Valenza said, adding that the suspect was involved in an attempt to steal money while visiting Gray at his home.

Goodson was identified as an acquaintance of the victim, but Valenza declined to give further details on the nature of their relationship.

Valenza said investigators have worked around the clock during this case and are still looking into leads to gather more information and see if there are additional suspects.

“We're looking into the leads that we get to see if there is any others leading us to or what information we have.”

