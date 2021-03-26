Sheriff's office warning residents of scammer impersonating investigator

Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where a caller is impersonating an investigator to solicit money.

“The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning residents to be vigilant against any phone calls from anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and demanding money in lieu of an arrest,” a Friday press release stated. “They want you to know that fines for a crime may only be imposed by the court system and we will not call you to let you know that you have a warrant for your arrest.”

On Friday, several residents received a call from a spoofed number appearing to be from another law enforcement agency. The caller assumed the identity of an actual investigator in the sheriff’s office and claimed the resident had an arrest warrant in their name and demanded money in the form of gift cards and money vouchers, according to the release.

“If you receive a phone call such as this, please call your local police department or sheriff’s office and verify the source of the call,” the press release stated. “Do not make any payments to any person acting as a government agent without confirming their identity and legal reason for the solicitation of any type of payment.”

These cases are often some of the hardest to solve due to the use of technological encryption by scammers and jurisdiction issues.

