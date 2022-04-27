 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherwood joins Southeast Health's administrative team

Sherwood joins Southeast Health’s administrative team

Jennifer Sherwood

 Steve Pearce

Southeast Health is pleased to welcome Jennifer Sherwood as vice president of Human Resources.

Sherwood, who has a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management, comes to Southeast Health with more than 10 years human resources experience in healthcare and academic settings.

She has served in various positions including chief human resources officer at two hospitals. She was most recently director of Human Resources at Baptist Health in Montgomery. Prior to that, she served as director of Human Resources at Southern Regional Medical Center in Atlanta.

Sherwood has a proven track record of ensuring employee growth within an organization. She has developed strategic plans with senior leaders to create leadership development and talent management review programs. Those programs have netted increased internal promotions and job satisfaction for employees.

