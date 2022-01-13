 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirah Cattle Company joins membership of American Angus Association
Shirah Cattle Company, Ashford, is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 23,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.

