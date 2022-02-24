Shirley Skinner welcomed as newest DAR member

Gilmer welcomed her with the following, "you are welcomed as a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the John Coffee Chapter. Your eligibility for membership has been certified by the National Society by verification of proven lineal descent from an ancestor who gave aid to American colonists during the American Revolution. The National Society was founded by Eugenia Washington, Mary Desha, Ellen Hardin Walworth and Mary S. Lockwood, patriotic and dedicated women. They founded the organization for the purpose of cherishing, maintaining and extending the institutions of American freedom for which Americans fought and died."