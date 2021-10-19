Shoo CEO Vickers speaks to Wallace students

In partnership with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Shoo Cosmetics CEO Shawanda Vickers on Monday to speak to the school’s Salon and Spa Management and Esthetics Technology students.
“We are so fortunate to have alumni that continue to give back to Wallace Community College and share their experiences and successes with students,” said Martha Compton, WCCD associate dean of Career and Technical. “Ms. Vickers reminds us that career pathways are not one-size-fits-all and that you must work hard and be resilient to reach your goals. WCCD offers many career and technical pathways that culminate with high-demand training and industry-recognized credentials.”
Vickers, a Dothan native and Wallace alum, is a former educator turned entrepreneur and businesswoman who began her own cosmetics company in 2016 that focuses on clean ingredients. Her current product line includes eye shadow, lip wear, masks, and nail polish.
Identifying and then meeting the need for hand sanitizer as COVID surfaced in 2020, Vickers successfully navigated her business through the pandemic and will now see her glass-bottled, American-made hand sanitizer featured as a pandemic collector’s item in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
Vickers shared her experience of working in the cosmetics field with students.
“I’m excited for what’s to come because it gives me more opportunities to give back to the community, and I do have Wallace on my list because this institution was so good to me,” Vickers said. “It’s a blessing to come back home to share my story. I hope I have inspired you to start your own business and to put your community at the front and center of your business.”
Vickers was also the keynote speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Meeting on Tuesday.
“Shawanda Vickers’ story of hard work, dedication, and ingenuity is reflective of her life story and commitment to community and business,” Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “The opportunity for her to speak with WCC students was inspiring and encouraging. We look forward to seeing much success from them in their future work.”