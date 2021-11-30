 Skip to main content
'Shop local, it makes cents': Campaign reminds people to spend where they live
  Updated
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce members, along with city and county officials, look over Downtown Books following a press conference kicking off the Chamber's "Shop Local it Makes Cents" holiday campaign.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Alas, holiday shopping season is upon us and experts predict Alabamians will spend a record amount this year – around $15 billion.

With that in mind, local civic and business leaders gathered at a newly-opened downtown Dothan bookstore to deliver a simple but important message: “Shop local; it makes cents.”

Brad Kimbro, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce chairman, was surrounded by members of the community as he emphasized the significance of spending money with small, local businesses.

“When you shop here, you’re keeping dollars here in this community,” Kimbro said. “Every $100 you spend here, 76 of those dollars will stay here.”

Kimbro, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, and Houston County Chairman Mark Culver, reminded people that a portion of sales taxes collected by local businesses stay with the community, going to local schools and city and county governments to improve and maintain quality of life.

“It’s all about our families, it’s all about our friends and growing our city and taking care of our city,” Saliba said.

Kimbro said that roughly 82% of local businesses employ fewer than 20 workers, making small, locally-owned businesses the backbone of the community.

“Small business is our lifeblood,” said Culver, a small business owner himself. “We’ve got to keep supporting our small businesses.”

Stacy Fountain, the owner of Downtown Books, said she is excited to open her store downtown.

“We’re all too aware of, unfortunately, the uncertainties and ups and downs of a global economy,” Fountain said. “The best way to weather that is to have a strong local economy and so as we pour our dollars into local businesses, that’s what we create.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

