Shopping for Special Needs Christmas Party

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Rotary Club shopped for 135 gifts for attendees at the Special Needs Christmas Party to be held in December.

LPCE member Pat Green is in charge of this event and had lists prepared for the shoppers, by school, of special needs individuals and their wish list of three items.

An amount is set for each person and the gift(s) are purchased to keep within the budget.

Shown in photo from left are just a few of the shoppers including Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Bonnie Gilmore, Jane Baxley, Julie Mills, Linda Peterson, Debbie Godfrey, and Jacque Hawkins.