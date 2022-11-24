 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shopping for Special Needs Christmas Party

  • 0
Shopping for Special Needs Christmas Party
Photo taken by Flo Murphy

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Rotary Club shopped for 135 gifts for attendees at the Special Needs Christmas Party to be held in December.

LPCE member Pat Green is in charge of this event and had lists prepared for the shoppers, by school, of special needs individuals and their wish list of three items.

An amount is set for each person and the gift(s) are purchased to keep within the budget.

Shown in photo from left are just a few of the shoppers including Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Bonnie Gilmore, Jane Baxley, Julie Mills, Linda Peterson, Debbie Godfrey, and Jacque Hawkins.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert