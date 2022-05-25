Shoupe looking forward with new role as commission chairman

After a long campaign, Brandon Shoupe plans to take a break with his family before getting back to work for Houston County.

Shoupe won the countywide Houston County Commission chairman’s race without a runoff in Tuesday’s Republican primary election and has no Democratic opposition for the November general election.

With at least two new district commissioners coming on board, Shoupe is looking forward to the possibilities for the county and taking things in a new direction.

“Everybody’s got things that they want to accomplish, and I want to help them accomplish those things if it’s in the best interest of the county,” Shoupe said on Wednesday. “We’ve just got to figure out what everybody wants to do and how we’re going to do it, and prioritize things. The economy is certainly a worry for me. I don’t know if things are going to be great going forward for the next year or two, so there may be some tough, tough decisions ahead.”

Based on unofficial totals, Shoupe ended the primary race with 8,999 votes, or 57.76% of the total votes cast. Current District 2 County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield received 4,765 votes, or 30.58%, and businessman Bobby Lewis received 1,817 votes, or 11.66%.

Shoupe said it’s been his honor to serve alongside Sinquefield, who like Shoupe chose not to run for his district seat in order to run for chairman.

“He has a lot to be proud of in his years of service, not only to the county but also to the nation as a soldier,” Shoupe said of Sinquefield. “He’s a great man, and I’m very honored to have served with him.”

Shoupe, who has served two terms as a commissioner, will also be having conversations with current Commission Chairman Mark Culver, who chose not to run for re-election after serving in office for nearly three decades. Shoupe said he knows there’s more to the chairman’s job than district commissioners may realize, and he plans on taking advantage of any help or advice that Culver can provide.

“He cares about the county, and wants to see it continue in a good direction; he wants to see good leadership come from the commission,” Shoupe said. “Even though he’s stepping out of office, he’s still committed to Houston County, and he wants to see it succeed.”

In other local races in Houston County, Sheriff Donald Valenza handily won another term in office with 13,644 votes, or 85.29% of total votes cast. His opponent, Randy Anderson, received 2,354 votes, or 14.71% of votes cast.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd won his Republican primary challenge against Kendall Glover. Byrd received 8,457 votes, or 52.87%, to Glover’s 7,538 votes, or 47.13%.

The District 3 Houston County Commission race will go to a runoff on June 21 between incumbent Ricky Herring and opponent Richard Talley. With five candidates in that Republican race, an outright win for any candidate was going to be tough.

Herring received 2,238 votes, or 47.78% – he needed 50% plus one vote in order to avoid a runoff. Talley came in behind Herring with 1,039 votes, or 22.18%. George Trotter finished the race with 573 votes, or 12.23%; Priscilla Andrews received 476 votes, or 10.16%; and Brandon Bagwell received 358 votes, 7.64%.

Tracy Adams won the District 2 Houston County Commission race in the Republican primary with 2,266 votes, or 58.87%. Chris Love received 1,583 votes, or 41.13%.

In the Republican primary race for District 4, the commission seat currently held by Shoupe, James Ivey won with 2,654 votes, or 54.22% to Vanita McLain’s 2,241 votes, or 45.78%.

On the Democratic ballot, District 1 County Commissioner Curtis Harvey defeated opponent Earl Jones. Harvey received 560 votes, or 56.8%, compared to Jones’ 426 votes, or 43.2%.

David Hollinger won the Democratic race for the Houston County Board of Education District 1. Hollinger, the incumbent, received 128 votes, or 59.53%, to Jeffery Leon Macon’s 87 votes, to 40.47%.

Alabama Sen. Billy Beasley, a Democrat who represents District No. 28, won his re-election with 6,743 votes, or 61.31%. His opponent Frank “Chris” Lee received 4,255 votes, or 38.69%. The Senate district covers a portion of Houston County along with all of Henry, Barbour, Bullock, Macon, and Russell counties. Beasley won each county except for Macon County, which Lee won.

Current State Rep. Jeff Sorrells won another term in office with 7,262 votes, or 78.41% of total votes case. Opponent Eric Johnson received 1,999 votes, or 21.59%.

In the 20th judicial circuit races, Russ Goodman defeated incumbent Pat Jones in the Republican race for district attorney over Houston and Henry counties. Goodman ended with 10,922 votes, or 58.53% of total votes cast in the race compared to Jones’ 7,737 votes, or 41.47%.

The Republican primary race for Circuit Court judge place 4 will go to a runoff between Seth Brooks and Chris Richardson. Brooks received 8,795 votes or 46.38% of the total votes cast while Richardson received 6,209 votes, or 32.74%. Holly Sawyer received 3,959 votes, or 20.88%.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

