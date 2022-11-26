Shoupe looks toward future for Houston County and the Wiregrass

When it comes to developing the local economy, Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe is looking beyond jobs.

“You look at the world that we have now, it looks a whole lot different from the world of just 10 years ago, especially 20 to 30 years ago,” Shoupe said. “These days when you are trying to grow a local economy, it’s not just good enough to have jobs because it’s hard to find people to work in those jobs.”

For a community to stand out nowadays, leaders have to present the whole package of what a region offers.

“If you’re going to have a growing, vibrant economy, you’ve got to have more than just jobs,” Shoupe said. “You’ve got have things for people to do, interesting places for people to go, recreational opportunities. I think that is certainly an area that the county commission needs to focus more on.”

While Shoupe said he learned a lot over the past eight years as the District 4 county commissioner, he gets more excited talking about the future of Houston County and the Wiregrass.

Shoupe was sworn in as chairman on Nov. 15, becoming the first new Houston County Commission chairman in 25 years. He has resided over one meeting with his second scheduled for Monday.

During his time serving as a district commissioner and running for chairman, Shoupe said he talked to a lot of people, including higher-level company executives, who shared a similar tale of recruiting workers: They get candidates to come in for interviews, those candidates look around the area, and decide it just doesn’t have what they want for a place to call home.

“Not everybody wants to live in rural America,” Shoupe said. “We all have social media; we all see what our friends from college and high school are doing. We all want nice things, too, for our own kids, for ourselves. At some level, we have to reinvest; we have to invest in ourselves as it relates to culture, as it relates to recreation. That not only makes a community, but it makes a community more worth living in. It makes people more excited and proud of their community.”

Dothan’s City Center project is an example of investing in the local economy with more than jobs, Shoupe said.

Houston County committed $1 million for a green space area to the City Center project, and Shoupe said he has spoken to constituents who are against the county putting that kind of money into the project. He tells them that he understands the project is not their “thing,” and tries to reassure them that their children and grandchildren will love the end result.

“It’s all about the future,” Shoupe said.

Shoupe was 34 years old when he was first elected to represent District 4 eight years ago. He always liked the idea of serving in elected office and felt he had a lot of good ideas that could benefit the community. He learned, however, that what he thought he could accomplish as a county commissioner and what he could actually accomplish were two different things.

“To use a military term, there are forces and there are force multipliers, and we are definitely a force multiplier,” Shoupe said. “There’s not a whole lot we can do on our own; but we can partner with municipal governments, and we can help multiply what they are already trying to do or what they need to do. Certainly, that’s not going to be limited to the City of Dothan.”

But along with the local economy, Shoupe said county employees need to be a focus for the commission in the sense of creating a rewarding workplace.

“I want the county to be known as a great place to work,” Shoupe said. “We can’t pay as much as private industry – we never will be able to, but that doesn’t mean that working for the county can’t be a viable option for some people. We have a great retirement program, but I want to make sure that people who do come to work for us that they feel like they have a future, that they feel that they matter, that they know that they matter.”

Shoupe said the region has a lot to be excited about. In the past few months there have been big announcements of new industries in the Wiregrass as well as a partnership between the City of Dothan and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology that brought HudsonAlpha to the Wiregrass.

“They would not be here if we did not all get along and play on the same team,” Shoupe said.

HudsonAlpha, he said, will pay dividends not only from an economic development standpoint but from an educational standpoint. HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will incorporate its research in local schools, allowing students to participate in efforts to develop new varieties of peanuts. Those opportunities will come full circle, Shoupe said.

“The schools are incredibly important because that can be a bottleneck for economic growth,” Shoupe said. “If you’re recruiting people and they are not excited about the local school system, they just won’t come to the community.”

The new chairman has made a few changes already, one in particular he hopes will encourage more community involvement. While regular meetings will continue to be held at 10 a.m., there will be a time change for one of the two monthly administrative meetings – the planning meetings held the Thursday prior to regular meetings on the second and fourth Mondays. The county commission’s first administrative meeting of each month will now be held at 5 p.m. Shoupe said he hopes the later time will encourage more people to attend those meetings. If turnout isn’t there, Shoupe said the commission will look at changing the time back to 10 a.m., which is more convenient for county staff who have to attend meetings.

“We’re going to try it,” Shoupe said. “… At some level, it’s up to the public. If they want access, if they want to come to the commission meetings, they need to come, and I’m hoping they’ll take the opportunity to do so.”

As for his future, Shoupe said it’s too soon for him to think about the next election.

“It can play out a hundred different ways,” he said. “I can be run out of office in four years or run for re-election; but I’m having a whole lot of fun right now and four years is a long time from now.”