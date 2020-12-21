Showers of Blessings: Dothan Technology Center presents mobile shower trailer for homeless

A dream come true, “a total team effort,” and the epitome of education. All these phrases were expressed by educators and community leaders to describe Dothan Technology Center’s donation of a mobile shower trailer to a local homeless outreach ministry on Monday.

The Harbor’s Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the project started with an idea, an anonymous donation, and a helping hand from Grandview Baptist Church, which helped jumpstart the initiative.

Speaking exuberantly to a crowd of DTC students, he thanked them for constructing and designing the shower unit – a unique solution to a common and present problem afflicting Dothan’s homeless population.

“There's a whole lot of people that don't have the blessing to be able to have a shower on a daily basis,” Kirchhoff said. “This is going to be traveling around this community for years and years and years and years.”

Dothan Technology Center Building Construction Instructor Bob Griggs said the eight-week long project comprised the energies and dedication of nearly all DTC programs.