Showers of Blessings: Dothan Technology Center presents mobile shower trailer for homeless

A dream come true, “a total team effort,” and the epitome of education. All these phrases were expressed by educators and community leaders to describe Dothan Technology Center’s donation of a mobile shower trailer to a local homeless outreach ministry on Monday.
The Harbor’s Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the project started with an idea, an anonymous donation, and a helping hand from Grandview Baptist Church, which helped jumpstart the initiative.
Speaking exuberantly to a crowd of DTC students, he thanked them for constructing and designing the shower unit – a unique solution to a common and present problem afflicting Dothan’s homeless population.
“There's a whole lot of people that don't have the blessing to be able to have a shower on a daily basis,” Kirchhoff said. “This is going to be traveling around this community for years and years and years and years.”
Dothan Technology Center Building Construction Instructor Bob Griggs said the eight-week long project comprised the energies and dedication of nearly all DTC programs.
“It's just been exceptional with how much everybody has jumped in and helped with this,” Griggs said. “It's all about these kids getting to learn how to build, how to be a member of the workforce, and project-based learning -- how what we learn in the classroom, we can go out into the shop and apply that and just see the real life work skills that it takes to do something like this.”
Students did 99.9% of the work, Griggs said, while instructors directed and assisted.
Building construction students built four showers stalls, completed plumbing and electrical work, installed air conditioning, and installed alternative water and auxiliary power through a generator. The graphics program designed a colorful wrap for the trailer with the distinctive title “Showers of Blessings” displayed prominently on the front side.
Engineering students created 3-D printed shelves for the showers to hold hygiene products. Early education students sold hot chocolate to raise money for disposable underwear and socks. The logistics programs helped with purchase orders, automotive students checked the trailer’s brakes and headlights to ensure it was safe to put on the road, and agriscience students assisted in building everything and other small projects.
After the New Year begins, it will debut to the people whom it will ultimately serve. At that time, health science students will assist with a health screening, culinary students are expected to provide a meal, and cosmetology students are putting together a helpful video on hygiene practices to present.
“When you can take content that you're supposed to learn and you have a practical application and it provides for a positive outcome for your community, that's what education is all about,” DTC Director Chris Duke said.
Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said he’s never seen a single project that epitomizes the goal of education in his 30 years of working with schools.
“I can’t think of a more perfect tribute and a more perfect example of what things can look like when we all work together,” he said.
