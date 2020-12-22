Showers, severe weather brings in cold front for Christmas

You might have to reconsider your Christmas wardrobe this year, as the normal shorts and t-shirts in Alabama may not suffice.
A strong cold front is expected to move into the area on Christmas Eve bringing some of the coldest temperatures expected this winter season, according to the Coffee County EMA. It’s looking to be weather worthy of a roaring fireplace on Christmas morning, giving the south an unusual taste of all those classic holiday songs and stories.
Unfortunately, along with the drop in temperatures, area residents can expect the potential for some severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, showers will be moving in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. Christmas Eve could bring thunderstorms, possible damaging winds and the possibility of some tornado watches. As close as this will bring the Wiregrass to a white Christmas, the showers move out just in time making the chances of snow little to none.
The Christmas Eve forecast for Dothan anticipates lows dipping below freezing, so remember to heed any advisories regarding animals, plants, or anything that could be damaged by the drop in temperature. Christmas Day will have highs barely reaching 40 with records low in the 20s. Motorists should be cautious while traveling on Christmas Day, as there is a possibility of ice on the roads.
“We want people to be prepared and be cautious. Make sure your neighbors, your family and any elderly are prepared for cold weather,” said Chris Judah, director of the Dothan-Houston County EMA. “With the rain coming through, be aware of the possibility of frost and ice on low-lying roads while driving on Friday and Saturday.”
Depending on temperatures throughout the week, warming stations may open for those who need them; however, as of now there have been no announcements for warming stations in Houston or Coffee counties.