Showers, severe weather brings in cold front for Christmas

You might have to reconsider your Christmas wardrobe this year, as the normal shorts and t-shirts in Alabama may not suffice.

A strong cold front is expected to move into the area on Christmas Eve bringing some of the coldest temperatures expected this winter season, according to the Coffee County EMA. It’s looking to be weather worthy of a roaring fireplace on Christmas morning, giving the south an unusual taste of all those classic holiday songs and stories.

Unfortunately, along with the drop in temperatures, area residents can expect the potential for some severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, showers will be moving in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. Christmas Eve could bring thunderstorms, possible damaging winds and the possibility of some tornado watches. As close as this will bring the Wiregrass to a white Christmas, the showers move out just in time making the chances of snow little to none.