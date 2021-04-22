Sidewalks become the canvas for Dothan chalk art competition

Artists use different mediums when it comes to painting and drawing – oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, pen and ink.
But for an upcoming art competition, the medium will be chalk and the canvas will be a designated section of sidewalk.
The Cultural Arts Center is hosting its first Chalk Walk Art Competition on Saturday, May 15, on the sidewalks around the center located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Artists have until May 7 at 5 p.m. to register.
“We were trying to think of things we could do that would put you outside,” said Ann Cotton, director of the Cultural Arts Center.
There are two categories — one for youth artists ages 6 to 15 and an adult category for ages 16 and up. Registration fees are $10 for youth and $20 for adults. The event was originally planned for April 24 but was rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather this weekend.
Currently, there are 15 artists registered to participate and plenty of spaces available, Cotton said.
Once registered, artists will be notified of their assigned space. Cotton said artists can visit the Cultural Arts Center to look at their space, take pictures and make plans for what they want to do. They can see any cracks or missing sections that could be incorporated into the art work.
Artists are allowed blankets or chairs, knee pads, sketches to guide them in their chalk design as well as drawing tools like rules, T-squares or protractors. Artists can also bring plastic to cover their work should it rain as well as brushes, water, containers for water, rags and chalkboard erasers.
Artists can even use a template as long as it is one they made.
While they can bring their own supplies, each artist will receive chalk – 20 pieces in vibrant, deep pigment colors, Cotton said.
“They’re getting professional chalks,” she said. “We put everybody on the same page.”
Cotton said the way the sidewalk canvases are sectioned, there will be plenty of room for artists to move around their work.
Check-in for artists will begin at 7 a.m. on the day of competition and continue until 10 a.m. Artists can begin prepping their spaces at 7 a.m., but cannot start chalking until 8 a.m. Work can continue until 3:45 p.m. with judging held from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
Like any juried art show, there are prizes — $50 for the winning adult with a $25 gift card for second place and $25 for the winning youth artist with second place winning a $15 gift card. A People’s Choice winner, voted on by those attending the competition, will receive a piece of art from a local artist.
The Chalk Walk Art Competition is free to attend for those who want to come and watch the chalk artists as they work. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, and food vendors will be on site throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.theculturalartscenter.org.
Cotton said if the Chalk Walk has a good response, the Cultural Arts Center would love to move it closer to downtown’s historic business district.
“I hope this turns into something people can look forward to and enjoy,” she said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.