Sidewalks become the canvas for Dothan chalk art competition

Artists use different mediums when it comes to painting and drawing – oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, pen and ink.

But for an upcoming art competition, the medium will be chalk and the canvas will be a designated section of sidewalk.

The Cultural Arts Center is hosting its first Chalk Walk Art Competition on Saturday, May 15, on the sidewalks around the center located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Artists have until May 7 at 5 p.m. to register.

“We were trying to think of things we could do that would put you outside,” said Ann Cotton, director of the Cultural Arts Center.

There are two categories — one for youth artists ages 6 to 15 and an adult category for ages 16 and up. Registration fees are $10 for youth and $20 for adults. The event was originally planned for April 24 but was rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather this weekend.

Currently, there are 15 artists registered to participate and plenty of spaces available, Cotton said.