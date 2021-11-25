Sights of the Season: Artists fill windows with holiday spirit

Since Halloween, Hughes has painted 34 window murals, including the ones down Foster Street on windows at Kiss My Axe, KBC, Stix & Cones and the building next to Wadlington Park, where an ice skating rink has been installed. Some of her murals are medium to large and some are really big – such as the one she did for the Ford dealership in Enterprise that features the Grinch driving a vintage Ford pickup pulling Santa in a sleigh.

“It’s always popular at Christmas, but this year has been a whole ‘nother level,” Hughes said.

The increased interest, she said, could end up keeping her busy throughout the year as merchants realize they don’t have to wait until Christmas. The demand for holiday murals is such now that all she can do is keep a “maybe” list of potential customers.

Hughes likes making her murals unique for whatever business she is doing them for. Her Stix & Cones mural features a red-nosed reindeer holding an ice cream cone while the Kiss My Axe mural features Santa throwing an axe at a target with a naughty list pinned to it.

Developing ideas for the window murals is a mixture of what the business owner wants and what Hughes comes up with on her own. She always recommends fewer and larger images for murals.