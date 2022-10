OZARK-The Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass Restaurant in Ozark.

Speakers for this last meeting before the Tuesday, Nov. 1 election are Matt Simechak, an attorney in Ozark, and Dale County Probate Judge Sharon Ard Michalic.

Simechak will explain the Alabama constitutional amendments that will be on the November ballot. Michalic will discuss the function of poll watchers during elections.

The public is invited to attend.