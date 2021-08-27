Singer, songwriter Deana Carter in concert Oct. 7

Singer, songwriter and producer Deana Carter will give a live acoustic performance at the Dothan Opera House on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The ’90s country music artist will be featured in an intimate acoustic setting where her powerful voice and guitar are the subject of the spotlight.

This will be an up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about her life and musical influences, while performing some of her biggest hits, including “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway,” and “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”.

Her songwriting success continued with the chart topper “You & Tequila,” co-written with Matraca Berg and recorded by Kenny Chesney in 2011. The song was nominated as CMA’s “Song of the Year” and received two Grammy nods, notably the coveted “Song of the Year.”

Sparta, Georgia, native Faren Rachels will be the opening support act. In November of 2017 Rachels released the self-titled EP, “Faren Rachels” and joined Luke Combs on his fall tour. During this time, Rolling Stone named her one of 2018’s new country “artists to watch.”

Reserved seat tickets to this show cost $25, $35 and $45 and are on sale now online at dothanciviccenter.org. For questions or more information, call 334-615-3175.