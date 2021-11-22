Single-vehicle crash kills Ozark man

By staff reports
OZARK – A single-vehicle crash killed an Ozark man when his car left the roadway and struck several trees on Monday morning.
The crash that fatally injured 28-year-old Derek McClendon occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. when the 2004 Mazda 6 he was driving on U.S. 231, one mile south of Ozark city limits, left the roadway and struck multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division did not release further details on the crash.
