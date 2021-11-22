 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single-vehicle crash kills Ozark man
0 Comments
alert top story

Single-vehicle crash kills Ozark man

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police first responders generic.jpg (copy)

Metro Creative Graphics

 Metro Creative Graphics

OZARK – A single-vehicle crash killed an Ozark man when his car left the roadway and struck several trees on Monday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash that fatally injured 28-year-old Derek McClendon occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. when the 2004 Mazda 6 he was driving on U.S. 231, one mile south of Ozark city limits, left the roadway and struck multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division did not release further details on the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert