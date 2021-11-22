Single-vehicle crash kills Ozark man

OZARK – A single-vehicle crash killed an Ozark man when his car left the roadway and struck several trees on Monday morning.

The crash that fatally injured 28-year-old Derek McClendon occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. when the 2004 Mazda 6 he was driving on U.S. 231, one mile south of Ozark city limits, left the roadway and struck multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.