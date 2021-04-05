Single-vehicle crash kills Troy man

TROY – A single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Sunday claimed the life of a Pike County man.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Willie Earl Pearson, 53, of Troy, was traveling north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta when he failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway, struck several trees, and died from his injuries.
The crash occurred on Pike County 7711, approximately 13 miles north of Troy city limits.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division did not release further information as it continues its investigation.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
