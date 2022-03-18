Sirmans named director of Revenue Cycle at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is pleased to welcome Crystal Sirmans, RN, as director of Revenue Cycle.

Sirmans has more than 17 years of revenue cycle experience at healthcare facilities as an independent consultant. She moved to Dothan in 2017 and is excited to support her local community.

She recently transitioned from Memorial Regional Health in Craig, Colorado, where she served as Revenue Cycle director. Her focus was on system optimization of the electronic health records system, Epic. Southeast Health implemented Epic a little more than a year ago.

Sirmans earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Georgia. Her professional affiliations include: Healthcare Financial Management Association, American Association of Medical Audit Specialist, National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity and the American Academy of Professional Coders.