 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sirmans named director of Revenue Cycle at Southeast Health

  • Updated
  • 0
Sirmans named director of Revenue Cycle at Southeast Health

Crystal Sirmans

 STEVE PEARCE, SOUTHEAST HEALTH

Southeast Health is pleased to welcome Crystal Sirmans, RN, as director of Revenue Cycle.

Sirmans has more than 17 years of revenue cycle experience at healthcare facilities as an independent consultant. She moved to Dothan in 2017 and is excited to support her local community.

She recently transitioned from Memorial Regional Health in Craig, Colorado, where she served as Revenue Cycle director. Her focus was on system optimization of the electronic health records system, Epic. Southeast Health implemented Epic a little more than a year ago.

Sirmans earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Georgia. Her professional affiliations include: Healthcare Financial Management Association, American Association of Medical Audit Specialist, National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity and the American Academy of Professional Coders.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA administrator downplays Russian comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert