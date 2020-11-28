 Skip to main content
Six Chipley residents killed or injured in single-vehicle crash
breaking

Six Chipley residents killed or injured in single-vehicle crash

Florida Highway Patrol

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida – Two people from Chipley were killed and four others were injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash Friday night on Lucas Lake Road at Village Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 34-year-old female driver and an 8-year-old male passenger were killed. An 11-year-old male passenger and a 6-year-old female passenger were critically injured and a 14-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old female passenger were seriously injured.

All of the people were from Chipley. The names were not released.

The vehicle was traveling east on Lucas Lake Road about 10:30 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and traveled off the paved portion of roadway and onto the shoulder. The vehicle began to overturn and overturned into a tree. It came to rest on its left side facing north.

