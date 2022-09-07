Six juveniles arrested in Dothan Pavilion robbery

Six juveniles have been arrested in the Saturday assault and robbery of another juvenile at the Dothan Pavilion.

The juveniles have been charged with robbery second degree and have been turned over to the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, according to the Dothan Police Department. One additional juvenile, who is not from Dothan, has been identified and is currently being sought.

The Dothan Police Department announced the arrests Wednesday.

On Saturday, Dothan patrol officers responded to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles around 7:15 p.m. According to police, a juvenile had been physically assaulted by another group of juveniles and a piece of jewelry had been stolen during the assault. Rescue was called to the scene, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police later discovered the incident had been recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved. The Dothan Police Department posted the video on its website Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the area of AMC Theaters, although police said it had nothing to do with the businesses in the Pavilion.