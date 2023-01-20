 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sizemore named director of Biomed Engineering

Mark Sizemore

 STEVE PEARCE

Mark Sizemore has been named director of Biomed Engineering, Southeast Health announced.

The Biomed Engineering team provides support to ensure clinical medical equipment is functioning properly along with conducting preventative maintenance. The team plays a vital role in supporting patient safety.

Sizemore, who joined the Southeast Health Biomed team more than 16 years ago, has continued to grow professionally within the department. He most recently served as team leader of Biomed before accepting the director’s position. He started in the department in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and he has steadily progressed in responsibilities and leadership roles.

Sizemore holds more than 20 vendor certifications. He is a Wiregrass native and a graduate of Cottonwood High School.

