Sizemore named director of Biomed Engineering

The Biomed Engineering team provides support to ensure clinical medical equipment is functioning properly along with conducting preventative maintenance. The team plays a vital role in supporting patient safety.

Sizemore, who joined the Southeast Health Biomed team more than 16 years ago, has continued to grow professionally within the department. He most recently served as team leader of Biomed before accepting the director’s position. He started in the department in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and he has steadily progressed in responsibilities and leadership roles.