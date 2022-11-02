 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skinner speaks at John Coffee DAR meeting

Skinner speaks at John Coffee DAR meeting
Photo taken by Amanda Skinner

Shirley Skinner (left), President of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society Inc., spoke to the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter at a recent meeting.

Skinner stated that a recent check showed the PRHGS has had visitors from 43 states and seven countries. They have a gift shop that is very popular with many items (cups, aprons, tote bags, T-shirts) showing the Boll Weevil and their exclusive trademark "Fear No Weevil", stained glass, wood products to include bird houses, Alabama clay products, embroidered items and books, some from local authors.

This building along with the Pea River Museum (former Depot Museum) is owned by PRHGS and they did own, but recently sold, the property where the former Welcome Center was located on Boll Weevil Circle.

Before this property was sold, it was negotiated so that the Little Red Schoolhouse would be retained by PRHGS and it was recently moved adjacent to the Pea River Museum. The school house is being refurbished and will be used for various events.

Skinner shared their deep concerns that the property downtown would be damaged in the recent fire. Concerned citizens formed a chain of people to across the street and cleaned out the valuable research documents that were there. They filled up two 20-foot trucks and a van with the rescued documents.

For more information about this society that is dedicated to history and historic preservation in the Pea River area, check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/PeaRiverHistorical and consider becoming a member of the society for $20 a year. They are located at 108 South Main, Enterprise, 334-393-2901, email peariverhistorical@yahoo.com.

Shown with Skinner is John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins.

