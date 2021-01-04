Skyrocketing COVID-19 hospitalizations force SE Health to make more room for patients

There are standard protocols and recommendations continuously updated with approved treatments that have increased the likelihood of survival.

Narby said everyone with trouble breathing gets steroid treatment, like Remdesivir, and eligible critical care patients can receive plasma therapy. Antibiotics, while not used to treat COVID-19 itself, can be prescribed for secondary infections.

However, if those resources run out, the hospital will have to make more tough calls and consider rationing care, similar to hospital in New York, California, and other hospitals in the state.

Though prospects are grim, Narby is hoping to avoid being forced to make those kinds of decisions by urging the community to do their part to help stem the pandemic’s tide.

“Prevention is really the frontline,” Narby said. “The public is the frontline and their behavior matters. What people do today will impact our resources and our ability to handle this pandemic in the coming weeks. It’ll impact their community, their friends, their family, and themselves… I urge everyone to help us bend this curve and reduce the number of cases.”

Narby urged people to avoid gathering in groups, wear a mask in public in all instances where social distancing cannot be maintained and practice good hygiene.

“If the case numbers remain stable, we can struggle through,” he said. “If we can just hang out for a few more months when the vaccine becomes more widely available, we can beat this pandemic.”

