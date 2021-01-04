Skyrocketing COVID-19 hospitalizations force SE Health to make more room for patients

Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases are forcing Dothan's Southeast Health to make more room for a continuous influx of patients while administrators continue making tough decisions to conserve necessary resources.
The hospital is now utilizing a second floor to care for more COVID-19 patients, and created 18 additional critical care unit beds to help with the overflow as it reported another record-breaking 113 COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Additionally, all of the 295 acute care beds in the hospital were full Monday morning, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Narby. A handful of patients received care in the emergency room as they waited for acute care beds to become available.
After eliminating elective surgeries and reinstating a strict visitor policy, Narby said SE Health leaders were having ongoing discussions about possible next steps to conserve limited resources, including curtailing some clinic and outpatient services.
“Staff is one issue. There’s also space, supplies, beds, equipment, medications; if any one of those resources, we hit a limit, we’re going to have to start making decisions,” Narby said Monday afternoon. “I don’t think we’re there yet. We’ve been able to get the resources we need to manage this pandemic.”
Narby said one-third of all current COVID-19 patients require intensive care and 37 are using ventilators.
“There’s no sign of that trending or slowing down,” Narby said, noting the 50% increase in patients in the last week. “Southeast Health is stretched… We’re working diligently to ensure we have adequate resources. I am cautiously optimistic.”
More than 80% of recent patients are coming from Alabama, 11% are from Florida, and 8% are from Georgia, Narby said. Houston County residents make up 60%, an overwhelming majority, of recently admitted patients.
The rate of new daily COVID-19 cases among residents in five out of eight Wiregrass Counties has only increased since last week. Case rates have gone up in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties akin to the majority of all Alabama counties.
The average hospital stay of all COVID-19 patients is seven days, but a large number of patients are staying for several weeks due to related health complications.
Septic shock, acute kidney injury, and adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) are the three major complications among critical care patients associated with COVID-19. Others can experience a multitude of complications, including secondary infections that cause pneumonia, acute cardiac injury, and blood clots. These complications often lead to death or long-term health problems.
Currently, around 14% of those hospitalized succumb to the virus. That percentage is down from rates at the beginning of the pandemic, when half of COVID-positive critical care patients died.
There are standard protocols and recommendations continuously updated with approved treatments that have increased the likelihood of survival.
Narby said everyone with trouble breathing gets steroid treatment, like Remdesivir, and eligible critical care patients can receive plasma therapy. Antibiotics, while not used to treat COVID-19 itself, can be prescribed for secondary infections.
However, if those resources run out, the hospital will have to make more tough calls and consider rationing care, similar to hospital in New York, California, and other hospitals in the state.
Though prospects are grim, Narby is hoping to avoid being forced to make those kinds of decisions by urging the community to do their part to help stem the pandemic’s tide.
“Prevention is really the frontline,” Narby said. “The public is the frontline and their behavior matters. What people do today will impact our resources and our ability to handle this pandemic in the coming weeks. It’ll impact their community, their friends, their family, and themselves… I urge everyone to help us bend this curve and reduce the number of cases.”
Narby urged people to avoid gathering in groups, wear a mask in public in all instances where social distancing cannot be maintained and practice good hygiene.
“If the case numbers remain stable, we can struggle through,” he said. “If we can just hang out for a few more months when the vaccine becomes more widely available, we can beat this pandemic.”