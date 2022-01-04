Slingluff United merges with Solomon Insurance

Two local insurance brokerage firms have merged, according to a Tuesday announcement about the deal.

Rimson Solomon, president of Solomon Insurance Agency, and Ben Slingluff, president of Slingluff United Insurance, announced the merger of their companies. Moving forward, the two firms will operate as Slingluff United Insurance.

The merger was effective Jan. 1. The office and staff of 22 employees will be located at 568 S. Oates St. in Dothan and will continue to specialize in all forms of business and personal insurance.

“Rimson and I have been discussing this merger for many years," Slingluff said. "We look forward to meeting and working with the Solomon customers.”

Slingluff United Insurance will represent more than 30 insurance companies including: Auto-Owners, Travelers, Nationwide, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, The Hartford, State Auto, Frankenmuth, Penn National, EMC, CNA, Progressive, Philadelphia and Berkley.

Slingluff United Insurance was formed in 1928 by the late Betts S. Slingluff. The late Morris M. Slingluff served as president from 1963-2004. Ben Slingluff has been president since 2005.