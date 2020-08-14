Slocomb farmer, 72, arrested for stealing from high school FFA fund

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest Friday of a Geneva County man for stealing from the Slocomb High School Future Farmers of America.

Tommy Wayne Baxley, 72, a Slocomb farmer and a trustee for the high school FFA’s Blue Chapter trust, surrendered to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Friday and was subsequently released on bond.

Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a Geneva County grand jury on Aug. 6, resulting in Baxley’s indictment for first-degree theft of funds well in excess of $2,500.

Baxley was one of three trustees appointed to oversee a trust account intended to be used for the benefit of Slocomb High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter.

No further information about the investigation or about Baxley’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment was released.

Marshall thanked the Montgomery and Dothan offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance provided during the investigation of Baxley, and commended the work performed by his Special Prosecutions Division. Additionally, he expressed appreciation for the generous assistance provided by Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams and his office during the presentation of Baxley’s case to the grand jury.

If convicted, Baxley faces a penalty of two to 20 years imprisonment for first-degree theft of property, which is a class B felony.

